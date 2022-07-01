Service programmes mark CA Day celebrations

Ongole (Prakasam District): The Ongole branch of Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India celebrated CA Day with various service programmes and felicitations to the members here on Friday.

Branch chairman K Ranganayakulu commenced the CA Day celebrations with the hoisting of CA flag on the office premises. They organised a walkathon with the members up to Indian Red Cross Society Prakasam district branch at New Vegetable market and 25 members donated blood.

Later, the members planted a few saplings and participated in the 'Felicitation for CA members' by the Lions Club of Ongole Legendary Citizens.

The members of ICAI Ongole branch extended support to Sevabharati, to offer tuition services to children from poor families at two centres by donating Rs 60,000.

Following the request of the organisers, they also agreed to donate a table fan to the tuition centre at Balaram Colony.

The members of Ongole branch of SIRC of ICAI, including Chaitanya Reddy, Chunduri Premkumar, Krishna Kishore, Sowjanya, Srimannarayana, Subbarao, Rajendra Prasad, and others also participated in the celebrations.