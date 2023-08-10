Services of SGTs working on contract basis extended

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh government extended the services of the 4,534 DSC-1998 qualified teachers working as Secondary Grade Teachers on a contract basis with a minimum time scale for the period of eleven months with effect from June 1 to April 30, 2024. The government extended their services with a break of one month with no work and no pay.

Principal Secretary of the Education Department Praveen Prakash issued a GO to this effect on Wednesday. He directed the commissioner of school education to take necessary action in this regard.