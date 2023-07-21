Serving of midday meals amid showers irks parents

Kowthalam (Kurnool): Several people and the parents of students are expressing their ire over the negligent attitude of midday meal organisers for serving food in the marshy soil amid drizzling rain to students at Mandal Parishad High School in Kowthalam mandal on Thursday.

According to information, Mantralayam MLA Y Bala Nagi Reddy has attended a new school building inauguration programme which was constructed on the existing school premises. Scores of people from Kowthalam and Kosigi have attended the programme. The entire school premises were totally flooded with the party leaders and loyalists. The school staff were busy in making all arrangements for the inauguration of a newly constructed building. While making arrangements for MLA’s programme, they totally forgot to take care of the students. The inauguration time was also scheduled at mid-afternoon. As all existing classrooms were totally packed with the party leaders, no space was left for students to sit and eat. As a result, no room is available in the school for the midday meal organisers to serve food to children and the organisers served the food in the open space, which was marshy due to rains. The people and the parents after learning about the food served in the marshy soil have expressed their ire on the officials concerned. A source stated that there is no fun in inaugurating new buildings when it could not construct a dining hall to the students.

School headmaster T Immanuel speaking to The Hans India stated that with the heavy influx of party leaders and villagers of Kosigi and Kowthalam, there was no space left in the school for serving midday meal to children. He said more than 1,300 students are pursuing education in the school and nearly 1,000 students had the food. He said we are urging sponsors for donations to construct a dining room and kitchen as well.