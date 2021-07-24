Settle mango farmers dues: Rythu Sangham

Chittoor: Protesting the indifferent attitude of some fruit processing units in not remitting dues of mango farmers, AP Rythu Sangham district unit staged a dharna in front of Gandhi Statue on Friday. Addressing the gathering, Sangham district general secretary Narasimhulu alleged that some fruit processing units in the district have formed a syndicate and purchasing mango produce from famers at low-price. Though District Collector M Hari Narayanan directed the fruit processing units to purchase the mango crop at Rs 11 a kg, they were violating all norms. Mango farmers, who were deprived of getting minimum support price to their produce, were resorting to distress sale. It is unfortunate that many food processing units did not remit the dues of farmers in the last two months, he said.

Stating that 56 per cent of farmers in the district were depending on mango cultivation, he said to ensure minimum support price to mango farmers, the government should set up Mango Board to resolve all issues. CPI District Executive Member S Nagarajan, Rythu Sangham leaders Satya Murthy, David and Prudhviraj were present.