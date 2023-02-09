Seven died of suffocation while cleaning a gas tank in Oil factory in Peddapuram

Seven workers died while cleaning the gas tank in an Ambati Subbanna Oil factory located at G. Ragampeta village in Peddapuram Mandal of Kakinada district on Thursday morning. It is stated that a foul smell emanated which might be the cause for their instant death.



As per preliminary reports, while the workers from Paderu and Peddapuram were cleaning the gas plant, one worker stepped into the gas plant and died immediately. Next another worker approached him to find out his condition and he died on the spot.



Similarly, the remaining five workers got into the tank and died instantly. They had little chance to escape from the gas plant. Rescue operations are being conducted in the oil factory. It is learnt that the oil factory has been opened recently.

While workers were cleaning the gas tank they happened to die. The police are carrying out rescue operations at the spot. Investigation is going on. According to the sources, the deceased were identified as Krishna, Sagar, Narasimha, Banj Babu, Rama Rao, Jagadeesh and Prasad.