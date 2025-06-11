Seven more held in minor girl rape case

Puttaparthi: In a grave incident reported from Yedugurrallapalli village of Ramagiri Mandal, district police have arrested seven more individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old minor girl.

District Superintendent of Police V Ratna, IPS, confirmed the arrests and revealed that the accused have been remanded to judicial custody. The details of the case were disclosed during a press conference held on Tuesday at the District Police Office conference hall.

SP V Ratna addressed the media alongside Dharmavaram DSP B Hemanth Kumar, who led the investigation. The arrests were carried out by the Dharmavaram Sub-Divisional Police team under his supervision. Budida Rajesh (34), Tumu Hemanth (26), Chinna Basi Karthik (18), Basi Sonappa (46), Anke Muktanand @ Jukku (23), Budida Rajendra (29) and a Juvenile (Child in Conflict with Law) – Identity withheld as per legal provisions. All suspects were arrested on June 10 and have been produced in court.

The crime reportedly occurred over an extended period, with the minor alleging repeated abuse by the accused. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Cr. No. 21/2025 at Ramagiri Police Station. Charges include: BNS Sections: 115(2), 351(2), 96, 87, 77, 238, 308(5), 65 r/w 3(5)

POCSO Act, 2012: Sections 5, 5(j)(ii), 5(l) r/w 6, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015: Sections 3(1)(w)(ii), 3(2)(v), IT Act, 2000: Sections 66E, 67, 67A.

The investigation was described as scientific, thorough, and impartial, with the police confirming the use of technical evidence. Some accused had already been apprehended earlier, and the latest arrests were made as part of an ongoing operation. To apprehend the accused still at large, special teams were constituted under the leadership of Circle Inspector V Sridhar, under the direct supervision of DSP Hemanth Kumar. These teams conducted extensive search operations that led to the arrests. Further efforts are underway to track and arrest any remaining accused.