Several bleed in a clash between YSRCP and TDP men over a land dispute

Kurnool: A land row between the party men of YSR Congress and Telugu Desam parties has resulted in attacking each other with sticks and sickles. Several persons from both groups sustained bleeding injuries and all were shifted to hospital. The incident took place at Hanumapuram Village in Mantralayam constituency on Friday evening.

According to information, Pedda Ayyalappa and Peddaiah, both residents of Hanumapuram, were having a land dispute for a long time. On Friday, the person's belonging to TDP has gone to plough the land with the tractor. On learning about the issue YSR Congressmen rushed to spot and thwarted the attempt. While in the act a heated argument took place between them and in no time it turned violent, resulting to attack each other with sticks and sickles.

In the attack, 11 persons of Pedda Ayyalappa and few other of Peddaiah sustained bleeding injuries. The injured were rushed to hospital at Yemmignoor for treatment. Even tense situations prevailed at the hospital with the assembling of people in large numbers.

The YSR Congress Party MLA of Mantralayam, Y Balanagi Reddy and TDP constituency Incharge Tikka Reddy were having rivalry for a long time. At the recent General elections, Tikka Reddy who contested the MLA seat has sustained bullet injuries, fired by Y Bala Nagi Reddy, while canvassing in the constituency.

The police are yet to respond to this issue.