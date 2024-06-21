Several ministers assume office at Secretariat

Vijayawada: Several ministers took charge at the Secretariat on Thursday as Assembly session is scheduled to start from Friday, June 21.

Minister for labour, factories and boilers and insurance and medical services Vasamsetti Subhash assumed office amidst chanting of Vedic hymns and affixed his first signature on a file changing the name of YSR Bima scheme as Chandranna Bima. He said that the YSRCP government stopped 13 schemes meant for welfare of workers and diverted Rs 3,000 crore cess of labour department.

Secretary of department of Labour Harijawaharlal, commissioner Sheshagiri Babu and others were present.

Minister for industries and trade, food processing T G Bharath assumed office and signed on first file on VCIC revised administrative sanction and increasing the lease of lands of APIIC. Speaking on the occasion, he said gift city would be developed on par with Gujarat in Andhra Pradesh for industrial growth.

Secretary of department of industries Yuvaraj, additional secretary Mohana Rao and other officials were present.

Nimmala Ramanaidu, who also took charge as water resources minister, said that the YSRCP government neglected irrigation sector completely and pushed back Polavaram project for 10 years. He said a white paper will be released on Polavaram soon. He signed his first file on improving condition of canals, including removing weeds and desilting.

Kondapalli Srinivas assumed charge as minister for MSMEs and NRI affairs. He said a road map will be developed for development of small and medium industries. Principal secretary Sashibushan Kumar and others were present.

Anam Ramnarayana Reddy assumed office as minister for endowments at the office of commissioner of endowments. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the endowments lands will be protected. Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam amount will be increased to Rs 10,000. He said special committee will be appointed for reconstruction of temples.

Kandula Durgesh assumed charge as minister for tourism amidst chanting of Vedic hymns at the Secretariat. He signed first file on purchasing 10 tourism boats at a cost of Rs 2.31 crore. He said that AP has vast potential for tourism development with long sea coast.