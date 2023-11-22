Live
Several students injured after lorry hits an auto in Visakhapatnam
A lorry hit an auto carrying school students at Sangam Sarath Theater in Visakhapatnam leaving several students injured.
VISAKHAPATNAM: A lorry hit an auto-carrying school student at Sangam Sarath Theater in Visakhapatnam leaving several students injured. On Wednesday morning, a lorry that was coming from behind lost control and collided with an auto-carrying student from the railway station towards Siripuram. As a result, seven students in the auto were seriously injured.
The students were taken to a nearby private hospital. The lorry that hit the auto went about 100 meters and stopped. The lorry driver and cleaner tried to run away but the auto drivers who were there caught them and handed them over to the police.
In another incident, students were injured when an auto overturned on Palem Road in Maduravada city. There were eight students in the auto at the time of the accident who suffered minor injuries.