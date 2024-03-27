  • Menu
Several TDP, Jana Sena leaders join YSRCP

In a significant political development, several former TDP corporators and Jana Sena leaders from Vijayawada have announced their decision to join the...

In a significant political development, several former TDP corporators and Jana Sena leaders from Vijayawada have announced their decision to join the YSR Congress party. The official announcement took place at the CM camp office in the presence of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan, who welcomed the new members with open arms.

Among those who made the switch are Ganduri Mahesh, Nandepu Jagadish (former corporators), Kokkiligadda Devamani (former cooption member), Kosuru Subrahmanyam (Mani) who served as the TDP State BC Cell Secretary, and Gorantla Srinivasa Rao who previously held the position of Division President. Also, prominently included in the list of new entrants is Bathina Ramu, who served as the Janasena Vijayawada East Constituency In-charge.

The joining ceremony witnessed the participation of key YSRCP leaders including Vijayawada MP Keshineni Nani, MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLC Ruhulla, and Vijayawada East YSRCP MLA candidate Devineni Avinash. The move is expected to strengthen the YSR Congress party's presence in Vijayawada and consolidate its support base in the region.

