- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Several TDP, Jana Sena leaders join YSRCP
In a significant political development, several former TDP corporators and Jana Sena leaders from Vijayawada have announced their decision to join the YSR Congress party. The official announcement took place at the CM camp office in the presence of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan, who welcomed the new members with open arms.
Among those who made the switch are Ganduri Mahesh, Nandepu Jagadish (former corporators), Kokkiligadda Devamani (former cooption member), Kosuru Subrahmanyam (Mani) who served as the TDP State BC Cell Secretary, and Gorantla Srinivasa Rao who previously held the position of Division President. Also, prominently included in the list of new entrants is Bathina Ramu, who served as the Janasena Vijayawada East Constituency In-charge.
The joining ceremony witnessed the participation of key YSRCP leaders including Vijayawada MP Keshineni Nani, MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLC Ruhulla, and Vijayawada East YSRCP MLA candidate Devineni Avinash. The move is expected to strengthen the YSR Congress party's presence in Vijayawada and consolidate its support base in the region.