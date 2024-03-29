Several YSRCP leaders joinin TDP in Chilakaluripet

In a major setback in Chilakaluripet, there has been a significant influx of leaders from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The latest development saw Mallela Rajesh Naidu, the former coordinator of YCP, joining TDP in the presence of TDP leader Lokesh in Hyderabad. Along with Rajesh Naidu, the Municipal Vice Chairman and 10 councilors also switched sides to TDP.



This move has sent shockwaves through the YCP leadership, as Rajesh Naidu was a key figure in the party until recently. His sudden departure and allegations against CM Jagan regarding actor Rajinikanth's resignation have caused a stir in Chilakaluripet. It is alleged that Rajinikanth was cheated out of crores of rupees, leading to Rajesh Naidu's decision to switch sides.

With the change in candidate for Chilakaluripet, Kavati Manohar Naidu will now replace Rajesh Naidu. The move is said to have been made after discussions with followers and close friends, with the aim of standing on the winning side.

Prathipati Pulla Rao, a key TDP leader, has welcomed the influx of YCP leaders to TDP, stating that they had been predicting YCP's downfall for some time. With more inductions expected in the coming days, the landscape of Chilakaluripet politics is set to undergo a significant transformation.











