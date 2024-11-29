Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Fengal' Set to Hit Tamil Nadu Coast

A severe cyclonic storm, named 'Fengal', has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal and is projected to make landfall near Karaikal in Tamil Nadu on Sunday afternoon, according to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre. The storm has been travelling north-northwest at a speed of 8 km/h over the past six hours, remaining stationary in the same area on Friday, as reported by Meteorological Department official Karnasagar.

Currently, the storm is located approximately 270 km north-northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 300 km east of Nagapattinam, 340 km east-southeast of Puducherry, and 380 km southeast of Chennai. Meteorologists anticipate that 'Pengal' will maintain its northwest trajectory and strengthen into a cyclonic storm within the next six hours, potentially crossing the coastline near north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the afternoon of November 30.

Officials have warned that gusty winds may reach speeds of up to 90 km/h at landfall. In light of the storm's impending arrival, heavy rain warnings have been issued for the Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamaya districts of Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, a third-level danger warning has been issued for the ports of Krishnapatnam and Nizampatnam, with a first-level danger warning in effect for all other ports in the region.