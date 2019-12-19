SFI activists stage dharna at Collectorate in Guntur

Guntur: Students under the banner of Students Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday staged a dharna at collectorate in Guntur city to mount pressure on the government to release funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships.

They demanded that the State government release funds immediately. The SFI state vice-president, Bhagwan Das said due to non-release of funds for fee reimbursement, the college managements are forcing the students to pay the fee.

They raised slogans against the inaction of the government. Later, the police shifted over 10 SFI activists to the Nagarampalem Police Station. CPM leader Pasam Rama Rao went to Police Station and consoled the students. He condemned the incident. Later, police released them.