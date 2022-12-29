Shah for AP on Jan 8

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Andhra Pradesh on January 8 and 9.

This will be his first political visit to the state. He will address BJP rank and file to give 'disha' (direction) to the party regarding the next elections.

During his two-day visit, Shah will visit Kurnool and Hindupur as part of Parliament Pravas Yojana. This announcement assumes importance in view of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with the Home Minister on Thursday.