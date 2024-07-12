Shakambari Devi Pooja to be held at Sri Nimishamba Devi Temple in Kurnool on 12th July 2024

The Sri Nimishamba Devi Temple in Kurnool is gearing up to celebrate the auspicious Ashadha month with the performance of the Shakambari Devi Pooja. The temple, known for its worship of Goddess Shakambari as Ammalaganna Amma Muggurammala Moolaputamma Jagajjanani, will be adorned with beautiful decorations on Friday, 12th July 2024.

According to Vaikhanasa Samhita, the Sakambari Navaratri is performed in the Ashadha month, and as part of the celebrations, Saptamatrakas like Mahishasura Mardini, Durga Devi, Bhairava, Varaha, and Narasimha will be worshipped. The temple committee, Sri Minutuba Devi Mahila Mandali, organizes the Shakambari Devi Pooja and decoration program every Ashad month.

The Shakambari decoration will take place in the morning from 09.00 to 12.30 hrs at the Sri Nimishamba Devi Temple. Devotees and visitors are invited to join in the festivities and seek the blessings of Goddess Shakambari. Let us all come together to celebrate this special occasion and seek the divine grace of the Goddess.