Sharanya Mudundi bags 'Global Child Prodigy Award'

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam-based Sharanya Mudundi knows pretty well how to juggle multiple roles and strike a balance with ease. As the 15-year-old adds the 'Global Child Prodigy Award' to her kitty, she says that her ability to manage time and prioritise tasks aid in realising her dreams. Selected as one of the top 100 awardees of the much-coveted international award in the category of art and culture, Sharanya received the award at a recently concluded ceremony in Dubai along with other recipients hailing from the US, UK, France, Russia, Brazil and Kenya.

The Global Child Prodigy Awards are the world's child prodigies' initiative that recognise, appreciate and reward top 100 child prodigies across the world annually and celebrates young talents from various categories such as art and culture, scholastic, sports, innovation, etc. A Class X student of Visakha Valley School, Sharanya says that her mother M. Swati, vice-president of Inner Wheel Club of Waltair and father M Suryanarayana Raju, who works as an assistant general manager at Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, are her greatest strength. "I am grateful that my parents are extremely supportive and help me in realising my academic pursuits and co-curricular activities," Sharanya shares with The Hans India. Earlier, Sharanya received a number of national and international awards such as Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 for her Carnatic music skills.

In addition to gaining a place in India Book of Records and International Book of Records, Sharanya also bagged awards such as International Achievement India Award 2021, Global Kids Achievers Bal Ratna Award 2021, Youth Icon 2021 from Youth Connect Organisation, UK. Sharanya forayed into Carnatic music when she was eight-year-old. Among others, her most cherished moment was when she performed music in the presence of the Ministry of Women and Child Development during the closing ceremony of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020.

Along with achieving her academic goals, Sharanya also excels in arenas such as Carnatic music, sports, karate, painting and guitar-playing, among a host of other pursuits. Appreciating her achievement, District Collector and chairman of Visakha Valley School A Mallikarjuna lauded the efforts of Sharanya for bringing glory to the state. Sharing a few exceptional qualities of Sharanya, Principal of Visakha Valley School Dr Eshwari Prabhakar says that the student is adept in multitasking, handling diverse facets effortlessly and equally good at studies.