Sharmila alleges injustice to Muslims with Wakf Bill

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila sharply criticised the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of “brutally murdering democracy” in Parliament by passing the Waqf Amendment Bill. Speaking to the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Thursday, she described the bill’s passage as a blatant attack on the Muslim community, the nation, the unity of its people, and the Indian Constitution.

Sharmila warned that the legislation would result in gross injustice to Muslims, alleging that the BJP was engaging in divisive politics and conspiring to seize Waqf Board properties for its own benefit. She accused the party of exploiting religious divisions, claiming that its actions were aimed at driving a wedge between communities.

She further pointed out that the BJP owes its current power to the support of the TDP. Sharmila accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of betraying the state’s Muslim population, noting that they had voted for the TDP in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, rejecting the YSRCP.

However, she alleged that Naidu had supported the BJP in Parliament, effectively “stabbing Muslims in the back” by backing the amendment bill. She highlighted the irony of Naidu hosting an Iftar party in Vijayawada recently, only to later support the legislation.

The PCC chief questioned how Naidu could face the Muslims after this move and reiterated her claim that the Waqf Amendment Bill was part of a conspiracy to take over Waqf Board properties. She criticised the BJP-led government for inducting non-Muslims into Waqf Boards, asking whether the Central government would appoint Muslims to Hindu or Christian boards and organisations.

She also challenged the necessity of amending the Waqf Act, arguing that there were no evident issues with the existing framework or the Waqf Boards. Sharmila affirmed that the Congress party strongly opposes the amendments and pledged to fight for the rights of Muslims.