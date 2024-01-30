Sharmila decries personal attacks by YSRCP on her

Kadapa: APCC president YS Sharmila promised to serve the people continuing his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s legacy of welfare and development. Addressing the party cadres and leaders here on Monday, she continued her tirade against YSRCP and the government of her brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She said Jagan had completely changed after becoming the Chief Minister. “I worked selflessly for the YSRCP and now I am being subjected to personal attacks,” she said and made it clear that she never aspired for posts and would fight for the rights of the people of the state no matter how many obstacles were created.

"YSR left his mark of politics and welfare governance as chief minister. Where is during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule? I embarked on a 3,200 km padayatra to bring YSRCP in to power. Now they are attacking me personally. They are insulting me every day. They are alleging that my husband Anil resorted to politics by joining hands with Pranab Mukherjee. They are spreading malicious propaganda that Anil wants me to become the Chief Minister by sending Jagan behind bars. They are all lies,” Sharmila said.

She pointed out her husband used to go to meet Congress Sonia Gandhi along with Bharti Reddy only. If YsRCP leaders have courage, they should ask Pranab Mukherjee's son to check it out. Jagan Mohan Reddy is carrying out vicious propaganda against me through his media. I have as much share in that media as Jagan has. Forgetting it, the newspaper is writing news as per its wishes. No matter what YSRCP leaders write or do, there is nothing to fear. Do what you have to do," she said.

She blamed both TDP and YSRCP for lack of progress on Kadapa steel plant in the district. The Congress leader underscored the need for comprehensive development initiatives, including infrastructural projects like the railway line from Kadapa to Bangalore.

She also voiced her concerns about the treatment of minorities in the state, pointing out discrepancies between the current government's actions and her father's inclusive policies. She urged for a change in approach and emphasised the importance of fulfilling promises made to the people, particularly regarding projects like Polavaram and the pursuit of Special Categry Status for Andhra Pradesh.

Sharmila reiterated her commitment to her father's vision and the welfare of the people of the state, positioning herself as a leader dedicated to upholding his legacy and addressing the state's pressing issues.

Dr Narreddy Tulasi Reddy, N Raghuveera Reddy, Gidugu Rudra Raju, Pallam Raju, Koppula Raju, Kamalamma, JD Seelam, Sailaja Nath and other leaders attended the meet.