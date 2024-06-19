Sharmila discusses AP roadmap with Kharge, Venugopal

New Delhi: Tasked with reviving the Congress in Andhra Pradesh after its rout in the recent polls, newly appointed state unit chief Y S Sharmila Reddy on Tuesday briefed the party’s central leadership on her roadmap to boost the party’s fading presence in the state.

Sharmila apprised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary K C Venugopal of the plans to strengthen the party’s organisational machinery and regain its lost political space in the state, where it failed to win a single seat in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Sharmila said that Kharge and Venugopal offered “valuable suggestions” and assured her of their “full support” to the efforts aimed at reviving the party’s base.

“They expressed confidence that very soon the party will assume greater strengths and significance and will become people’s voice and weapon,” she tweeted after the meeting.

The Congress’ dismal performance has prompted the party to go back to the drawing board and devise a fresh strategy to regain its ground in the state. Sharmila has been tasked with leading the party’s revival efforts in the state. Her meeting with the central leadership assumes significance in this context.