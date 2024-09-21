Sharmila faults CM for delay in revealing adulterated laddu issue

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila Reddy took a strong exception to the inordinate delay in revealing the issue of adulterated material in the Tirupati laddu which is not a small issue.

Addressing the media at the state party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Friday, Sharmila said that that the samples were collected on July 12 from the ghee supplied by the contractor engaged by the previous government. The report dated July 23 clearly stated that there was beef oil and fish oil contents in the samples. But the question is why Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took the issue casually and why now revealed it. She wondered whether the Chief Minister aware of the severity of issue, if he is aware, why it was not revealed immediately.

Sharmila pointed out that Chandrababu revealed now only to divert the attention of people who are deeply disappointed with the 100-day rule of the NDA government.

The PCC chief remarked that the Congress would be taking up this matter further and write a letter to the Union home ministry to hand over the issue of adulteration to the CBI.

She recalled the statement of Chandrababu that he would set right the administration in 100 days and it was an utter plan. Not a single promise was implemented out of the ‘Super Six’ as he claimed. She made it clear that the Congress was not demanding everything to be completed in 100 days.

She said that Chandrababu promised Rs 20,000 under Annadata scheme but it was not clear when it would be given. When the crop was damaged in 7 lakh acre, not a single rupee was given. “TDP chief promised 20 lakh jobs would be created and offered Rs 3,000 to the unemployed youth. Nothing has materialised. He promised Rs 15,000 under Talliki Vandanam scheme for all the studying children, but there is no response on this so far. There are no three gas cylinders, no free bus travel for women,” she recounted.

The PCC chief demanded captive mines for the Vizag steel plant for its survival and immediate announcement on dropping its privatisation move. She also opposed the alleged move to privatise medical colleges.

Sharmila said that YSRCP lost its credibility. There is no similarity between YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. “There will be no one left in the YSRCP except Jagan. Even V Vijayasai Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy will desert him,” she remarked.