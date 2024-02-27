Sharmila lashes out at ‘Babu-Jagan-Pawan’ trio

Anantapur: AP Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy went hammer and tongs against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Congress Party’s first public meeting dubbed as 'Nyaya Sadhana Sabha' in the state attended by AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge, here on Monday evening.



Addressing a well-attended public meeting at the government junior College grounds, Sharmila lashed out at the trio 'Babu-Jagan-Pawan (BJP)’ combination and demanded them to give a single reason why they had to surrender before a dictator Narendra Modi who did nothing for the state.

She said 'Jagan Anna' who organised dharnas and deekshas during 2014-19 demanding SCS to the state became tight-lipped after he became chief minister. He also extended unconditional and unsolicited support to BJP. Despite Centre failing to give approvals to Polavaram project, denial of special status and financial assistance to his three capitals, he knelt before PM Modi, she said.

Chandrababu too when he was the chief minister did not get funds, special package or get Special Category Status or clearance for Polavaram, yet he is once again clamouring for the friendship of BJP losing his self-respect, she criticised.

She lambasted Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming the legacy of YSR and failing to stand on his promises. My father Rajasekhara Reddy maintained a balance by giving equal importance to development and welfare, she added.

Pointing out the failures of his rule, Sharmila said that he promised to complete all irrigation projects initiated by his father but did not complete one irrigation project in the state.

She asked the people in the crowd, has Jagan Anna completed Handri-Niva project or Galeru Nagiri or the Polavaram project and the answer was a big 'No'.

She said he promised to create a Rs 3,000 crore prices stabilisation fund and Rs 4,000 crore farmers compensation fund but did not care to implement it. He promised a mega DSC and went back on it. He promised to fill 2.30 lakh job vacancies in government but failed to keep his promise. Total prohibition was his promise but he dumped the promise, she pointed out.

“How can Jagan Anna claim to be a promise-keeper when he broke many promises? Have I not walked 3,200 kms for him and the party and for all that I that I did for him he does not spare me. He asks his large army of people in social media to post unkind things about me and even about my personal life. He deputes his loyalists to attack me,” she regretted.

Earlier, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna described the Central government headed by Narendra Modi and the state government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy as the most wicked governments. He said that the PM promised two crore jobs generation every year and during his 10-year rule he was to create 20 crore jobs but none can testify to creation of a single job in the country. He sided with capitalists and worked for the welfare of Ambanis and Adanis.

He called upon the Congress and left parties to work vigorously for the victory of India Alliance government in 2024 elections.

CPM leader Srinivas also spoke.

Prominent among those who spoke included Congress senior leaders N Raghuveera Reddy, J D Seelam, N Tulasi Reddy, Gidugu Rudra Raju, ex-MP Chinta Mohan, Sake Sailajanath and Pratap Reddy.