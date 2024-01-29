Sharmila will visit my house if she come to Rajahmundry, says former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

Rajahmundry: Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has made it clear that he will not return to active politics. Recently, APCC Chief YS Sharmila went to Rajahmundry and met him directly when asked by the media and he gave this answer. He said that if YS Rajasekhar Reddy's daughter comes to Rajahmundry, will she go without coming to my house. He decided that he will not enter into active politics. Undavalli Arun Kumar expressed hope that when it comes to Congress in AP, the situation will be better in 2024 than in 2019.

On the other hand, Undavalli said that he will not respond to the YS Jagan vs YS Sharmila case. He said that he will not talk about family matters, he will only talk about public matters. He said that they will take care of the family matters. When asked by the media that family quarrels are also discussed openly, he responded in this way. Arun Kumar participated in a book launch held in Rajahmundry on Sunday. Former IAS and founder of Loksatta Party Jayaprakash Narayana also participated in this programme.