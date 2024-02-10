Live
Shilpa Free Mineral Water Plant provide water to poor in Nandyal
The 'Shilpa Free Mineral Water Plant' was first established in 2012 with the purpose of supplying clean and safe drinking water to the community at no cost. These water plants have been consistently providing quality water to the people for 14 years, both in the morning and evening.
Even during challenging times like the Covid-19 pandemic, the water plants have taken necessary precautions to continue providing water to the people. All operational expenses and employee salaries are regularly paid, ensuring no compromise in the quality of service.
Currently, there are a total of 32 well water plants spread across Nandyala. As the demand for this service increases, more plants will be established to meet the needs of the community.
