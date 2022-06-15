Shilparamam gives a push for Kalamkari art

Tirupati : Keeping up its primary objective of promoting art and culture, Tirupati Shilparamam has started a new programme to train enthusiastic people in the famous Kalamkari art. The move was aimed at giving a further lease of life to the Kalamkari art thereby providing employment to the artists. For this, the Shilparamam management has chosen a state award winner I Sudheer Kumar from Srikalahasti to train the enthusiasts.

Shilparamam administrative officer K Khadarvalli told The Hans India that this programme will be an opportunity to anyone who can spare some time to learn the art form which can make them earn their livelihood by taking up the profession. It was planned as a six months course which is free of cost for any interested participant.

After three months of training, the learners will know the basics of the Kalamkari painting and they will be given stipend for the remaining three months. He said that the trainer assured to give work for those interested to pursue the career after completing the course. The training programme was started on June 10 in which about 12 people have been learning the basics now.

Though many others have shown interest, they expressed difficulty in attending the classes from 10 am to 4 pm following which it was decided to change the timings to 9 am to 1 pm. He hoped that this would make more people join the course in the next couple of days.

One of the trainers, I Geetha, said that Kalamkari saris and dress materials are in huge demand and they have been getting a good number of orders. By training more people in the art, it will help them execute more orders besides providing employment to some others. She said that the learners will be taught the basics initially on how to paint the saree properly without any gaps, etc.,

The participants have said the work was quite interesting than expected and were confident of becoming good Kalamkari artists after the training programme ends. They said that they are not attending the course for time pass but want to take up it as a profession.