124 wards reserved for BCs in erstwhile Nalgonda district

Acrossthe united district, there are 427 wards in 18 municipalities and one corporation. Out of these, 124 wards have been reserved for BCs and BC women, 216 for General and General women, 60 for SC and SC women, and 27 for ST and ST women. Under the 50 percent women’s quota, 211 wards have been allotted.

In Nalgonda district, 12 wards are reserved for STs, 24 for SCs, 55 for BCs, and 91 for General and General women.

In Suryapet district, 9 wards are reserved for STs, 22 for SCs, 38 for BCs, and 72 for General and General women.

In another district, 6 wards are reserved for STs, 14 for SCs, 31 for BCs, and 53 for General and General women.