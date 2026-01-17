Reservation reshuffle leaves aspirants jittery

Nalgonda/Bhongir/Suryapet: Asper the reservation percentages fixed by the government, the process of finalising ward-wise reservations has begun.

On Friday, district Collectors held meetings with RDOs and municipal commissioners. Since reservations are being changed under the rotation system, aspirants are keenly waiting to know which ward will be reserved for whom. If reservations change, many are also exploring possibilities to contest from neighboring wards.

Especially with General wards being reserved to BCs, aspirants from upper castes are feeling anxious. If General wards are also reserved for BCs, aspirants from both categories are holding discussions to arrive at mutual understandings. Wards that were earlier reserved for SCs and STs are also likely to change in this rotation, which is encouraging aspirants who have been waiting for years to contest from those wards.