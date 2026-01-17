Revanth to lay foundation for`1,463 cr projects in MBNR today

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar is set to witness another watershed moment in its development journey as the district completes 75 years. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for key development projects worth Rs 1,463 crore on Saturday.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, arrangements at the public meeting venue at the MVS College Grounds in Mahabubnagar were inspected. The major development initiatives include underground drainage works, permanent drinking water supply, an integrated school complex, an IIIT, and the upgradation of MVS College into a Deemed University. These projects are expected to bring a significant transformation to Mahabubnagar’s future.As a native of the Palamuru region, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been giving special focus to the development of the district. Leaders appealed to the people to extend a grand welcome to the Chief Minister on this historic occasion.

The program was attended by Minister Vakiti Srihari, Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy, Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudan Reddy, State Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Obedullah Kotwal, DCC president Sanjeev Mudiraj, District Collector Vijayendra Boi, MUDA Chairman Laxman Yadav, Market Committee Chairperson Bekkeri Anitha Madhusudan Reddy, Congress leaders and public representatives.