Shilparamam to offer more entertainment on festival days

Tirupati: Bhogi festival has come a day in advance at Shilparamam in Tirupati with a huge bonfire being made on Friday evening to bring the tempo ahead of the main festival to be celebrated on Saturday.

Shilparamam Administrative Officer K Khadarvalli participated in making the bonfire amid thunderous cheers of visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all arrangements were made to entertain the visitors for three days on the occasion of Sankranti festival by organising various cultural programmes.

The events include classical dances, cine dances, comedy skits and folk art forms which will be presented from 5 pm on January 14, 15 and 16. Haridasulu, decorated bulls and rangolis will be added attractions. Special food stalls, biriyani counters, 30 types of amusement games and boating will be there for the sake of visitors. Koti Events, Tirupati will be arranging the cultural programmes and no additional charges will be collected for these special events, he said.