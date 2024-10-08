Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams.

This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam.Team Hanswent round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

This is high time for government to decide whether temples should be free from endowments department or not, following exposure of irregularities like recent incidents related to mixing animal fat in TTD laddu prasadam. Making them independent is a good idea since even if guilty now are punished, there is no guarantee that next board will be totally fair.

K Ragunath,employee Canara Bank, Nellore city

Temples should be maintained independent from government control while adopting transparent management practices. A system should be established to ensure that the temple’s governing body is accountable and transparent in governance. Details of revenue and expenditure should be in public domain. Additionally, temples should have their own cow shelters with quality cows so that they can produce milk and ghee required for temples.

N Subbarao,Ongole

It will better to establish a national level Sanatana Dharma Board (SDB) by abolishing temple trust boards. This kind of system will minimise unnecessary expenditure of the temple but also helps to prevent the monopolism of temple trust board. At the same time on Hindus should be employee in the temples. Having own Gosalas should also be seriously considered.

Mulam Harikrishna,Nellore rural mandal

Appointing devotees and Agama experts on temple boards, rather than politicians, can help preserve their spiritual integrity and cultural importance. This approach reduces the risk of undue influence and potential mismanagement often associated with political appointments. Temples should be granted the authority to establish and manage their own goshalas. This arrangement would not only support temple activities but also contribute to animal welfare and the preservation of traditional practices.

Annamma,Ongole

Why should government have control only over Hindu temples? The best way would be to free the temples from endowments department. The government should take immediate measures to identify all assets of temples and hand them over to responsible local temple committees.

Prof Y V Rami Reddy,SV University, Tirupati

The control over temples by the endowments department should be lessened and an egalitarian approach headed by the scholars and staunch devotees should come into practice. It is important to safeguard the Sanatana Dharma which got contaminated by the pseudo secularists. Temples play a key role in this task and should be maintained accordingly.

N Ramana Prasad,Sr lecturer, Chittoor

﻿﻿﻿It is essential to mandate cow shelters for every major temple,﻿﻿﻿as the significance of cows is intertwined with our worship practices. While some benefits have arisen from the endowments department,﻿﻿﻿many institutions have seen adverse effects. Therefore,﻿﻿﻿it is crucial to amend the Endowments Act and free temples and religious organisations from its constraints.

﻿﻿﻿PV B Sanjeeva Rao,﻿﻿﻿Rajamahendravaram

Why is it that only Hindu religious institutions are placed under the control of the state government’s endowments department, while other religious organisations operate under their respective committees? This approach allows the government to turn temple committees into political rehabilitation centers. Furthermore, every temple should have its own goshala to meet its unique needs.

J Ravi, advocate,Rajamahendravaram

The demand to free temples from endowments has been in there for the past six decades. The shrines must either be attached to the religious outfits or trust boards for improving streamlining.

K Viswanathof Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Visakhapatnam

The religious places of the other faiths are not being run by the government. But government holds sway when it comes to the Hindu temples. This trend must change so that temples will be more secure and will be endowed with better infrastructure.

Anne Babjiof Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Visakhapatnam

As the Hindu temples fall under the government’s administration, absence of accountability is resulting in a host of irregularities. If this is to be prevented, the temples should be detached from the government’s hold.

Kamireddy Rajkumar,a businessman from Visakhapatnam