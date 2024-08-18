Show Cause Notices Issued to 2 Deputy Tahsildars, Four Employees Suspended

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: District Collector P. Prasanthi has issued suspension orders for four employees of the Polavaram Left Canal Land Acquisition Office for negligence in duty. The employees were found to have burned documents without prior permission or bringing the matter to the attention of higher authorities. The Collector issued the orders on Sunday, stating that this action was taken as it was considered a serious lapse in duty. Additionally, show-cause notices were issued to two Deputy Tahsildars in connection with the incident.

The employees who were suspended include Senior Assistants K. Nukaraju and Karam Baby, Special Revenue Inspector K. Kalajyothi, and Office Subordinate K. Rajasekhar. Deputy Tahsildars A. Kumari and A. Satyadevi received the show-cause notices.

The Collector emphasized that the incident involving the burning of documents at the office located in Dowleswaram was taken seriously. A preliminary inquiry by the Rajamahendravaram Revenue Divisional Officer revealed that the documents burnt were deemed non-essential, and the involved staff members were still negligent in their duties, leading to disciplinary action, she said.

A comprehensive investigation into the matter is ongoing. The Collector also noted that the state government has issued clear instructions to give utmost importance to the handling and preservation of files in government offices.

Following this incident, Deputy Collector K. Vedavalli filed a complaint at the Dowleswaram Police Station, and an FIR was registered under Crime Number 211/2024. The police registered the case under Section 326(F) read with Section 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.