Show compassion towards addicts, says Tripura Governor

Vijayawada: Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy has appealed to society to treat rehabilitated individuals with compassion and patience when they return to their families after treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

On Tuesday, the Governor visited Indlas Shantivan near Vijayawada on the occasion of its 11th anniversary. Over the past 11 years, the centre has served nearly 5,000 people battling drug and alcohol addiction through counselling and rehabilitation.

Indrasena Reddy was accorded a warm welcome by Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, Directors Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy and Dr Indla Vishal Reddy, Nunna PACS President Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy, and local leaders including Bhumula Balasekhar Reddy and Polareddy Sambi Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Indrasena appreciated the dedicated services of Dr Ramasubba Reddy and Dr Vishal Reddy in rehabilitating mentally disturbed and addicted patients.

He emphasised the role of family counselling, stating that parents and relatives must be guided properly, as they sometimes contribute to or worsen the patient’s condition. He advised families not to repeatedly remind patients of their past but to encourage them to take up constructive activities.

MLA Yarlagadda Venka Rao stressed that addicts must first personally realise the dangers of substance abuse and seek treatment.

Eminent psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy recalled that Indla Shantivan has been serving thousands of patients for over a decade. He praised Dr Vishal Reddy, who began his career at a young age and has already treated more than 5,000 patients, balancing patient service with academic initiatives in psychiatry.

Highlighting new challenges, Dr Vishal Reddy pointed out the alarming rise of drug and alcohol addiction, online gaming, and betting, which he said push youth into depression, aggression, and even suicide attempts.