Shrimp project in Nellore cancelled as agency failed to execute: Centre

New Delhi: The government on Thursday informed Parliament that it cancelled a shrimp project sanctioned under a Central scheme for Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh as the implementing agency failed to execute it as per agreed terms.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that two shrimp projects were approved under the Operation Greens scheme – Long Term Intervention of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for Nellore.

While one project namely Alpha Marine Ltd has been completed, another project Falcon Marine Exports Ltd has been cancelled with effect from December 12, 2024, he said. The project has been cancelled as the Project Implementing Agency failed to execute it as per the approval letter issued by the central government. In the 2021-22 budget, the scope of Operation Green Scheme was enlarged to include 22 perishable crops including shrimps.

The scheme aims to provide a grant of 50 per cent of qualified project costs of every area. It extended up to 70 per cent for Farmer Producer Organisations with a maximum limit of Rs 50 crores for each project. A total of 13 shrimp projects worth Rs 793.71 crore were sanctioned under the central scheme for Andhra Pradesh with an aim to create annual processing capacity of 1.24 lakh tonne and preservation capacity of 34,421 tonnes, generating 25,436 jobs in the state.