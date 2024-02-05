Live
Shun liquor, smoking to prevent cancer, people told
Representatives of various organisations take out an awareness rally to mark World Caner Day
Srikakulam: Consumption of liquor, smoking and eating junk food are the prime reasons for spread of cancer cells in the human body, said representatives of various organisations.
On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Green Army, Cashew Land and other organisations conducted an awareness rally on caner in Palasa town on Sunday.
Green Army founder president Bonela Gopal, Cashew Land representative Malla Padma, RamaKrishna Narendra Seva Samithi and GEMS Hospital doctors took part in the rally.
A free medical camp was also conducted on the occasion. They suggested to people to keep off from liquor, smoking and junk food for a healthy life.
Everyone should follow the principle as prevention is better than cure.
Teachers D Srinivasa Rao, A Madhu Babu, local elders B Omkar, J Mohan Rao and others attended.