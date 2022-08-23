Sick woman carried on doli for 15 km for treatment

S Kota (Vizianagaram): Owing to the lack of road connectivity to tribal villages, doli (makeshift stretcher) journey became ubiquitous in Vizianagaram district for emergency medical help. A 40-year old woman, suffering from severe stomach pain, had to be carried on doli for nearly 15 km due to lack of roads to their village on Monday.

According to sources, Kerangi Gangamma of Porlu village in Daraparthi gram panchayat of Shrungavarapukota mandal has been suffering from stomach ache for the last four days. Due to lack of road facility, she was under treatment of local rural medical practitioner. However, her health condition deteriorated on Monday morning. In order to take her to hospital, her husband Ramanna had carried her in a doli to the nearest motorable road, Mettapalem junction, with the help of villagers. They travelled nearly 15 km by foot through the bushes and thickets to reach Mettapalem Junction. Later on, they shifted her to Shrungavarapukota government hospital in 108. Now she was under the doctor's observation.

J Gowreshu , a doli carrier, said, "Gangamma has been suffering from stomach pain for the last few days. Today her health condition turned serious. Due to lack of road facility, her husband Ramanna carried her on doli to Shrungavarapukota junction with the help of villagers in a horrible situation.

There is no road to several villages like Daraparthi, Chittempadu and Mula Boddavara gram panchayats even after 75 years of independence. We have to travel at least 15 km by foot through the bushes to reach Shrungavarapukota Junction to get medical and educational facilities. Laying roads to our villages remained an unfulfilled election promise over the past three decades. We have given a number of representations to local MLA, MLC and district officials."