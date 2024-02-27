YSRCP Narasaraopet MP candidate said that the 'Siddham' meeting to be held in the Macharla district will make a mark in the political history as a significant event on March 3rd, at the V. Y. R. C. P office in Macharla town. A meeting was attended by political leaders such as Narasaraopet MP Sri Anil Kumar Yadav, Sri Pinnelli Ramakrishnareddy, the Prabutva Vip, Chairman of Palanadu district development committee, and the Chairpersons of Palanadu district, along with members of the Macharla municipal council and Sri Pinnelli Venkataramireddy, Vice President of the youth wing.

The 'Siddham' meeting in Medarametla has become a significant event in political history. This time, V.Y.S.R.C.P has achieved victory at the Siddham meeting. The Chief Minister's address is garnering attention in the history books. V.Y.S.R.C.P's victory at the Medarametla Siddham meeting is a milestone in political history. Thousands of party workers are jubilant. All the party workers are united. The feeling that if Jagananna comes again, the state will progress is instilled in the lower class, SC, ST, BC, Minorities, and economically weaker sections.

Vyasarci Jagan Mohan Reddy stands as a ray of hope in Seema Andhra. They have successfully proven themselves at the Siddham meeting, as Jagan Mohan Reddy stands as a ray of hope in the region. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only leader who can fulfill the dreams of all taxpayers. They are the confirmed political face in these elections. Once he comes to power, he will lead the soldiers into the battlefield. They keep on working tirelessly until the elections.