Siddhartha college inks pact with Ratan Tata Innovation Hub

Vijayawada: Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College of Arts & Science here has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Enikepadu, to strengthen innovation and startup ecosystem support for its students. The MoU was formally signed on Monday at the college’s webinar hall by College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh and G Krishnan, CEO of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.

Speaking at the event, both representatives stated that the collaboration would provide structured training and mentorship to students developing innovative ideas and aspiring to establish startups. They said the Innovation Hub would offer startup bootcamp memberships, skill-building programmes, and incubation support, creating a platform for students to turn their concepts into viable ventures.

The Hub would also extend support in areas such as co-working spaces, prototyping facilities, and laboratory access, they added. PB Siddhartha College Director Vemuri Babu Rao, Dean Prof Rajesh C Jampala, Placement Officer KavuriSridhar, and Data Science Department Head Dr Kompalli Udayasree participated in the programme.