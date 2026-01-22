Siddhartha College to host Hackathon ‘AIGNITE’

Vijayawada: The Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence of Parvathaneni Brahmaiah Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, Vijayawada, will organise a national-level 24-hour hackathon titled “AIGNITE” on the college campus here on January 30 and 31.

College Convener N Lalitha Prasad, Principal Dr M Ramesh, Director V Baburao, Dean Prof Rajesh C Jampala, Head of the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Dr Kompalli Udaya Sri, and other faculty members released the event poster and unveiled the AIGNITE website for student registrations at the college’s webinar hall on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Convener Lalitha Prasad said the two-day national-level hackathon is being organised under the guidance of Dr Udaya Sri, Head of the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

College Principal Dr M Ramesh said the primary objective of the hackathon is to promote innovation, problem-solving abilities, and technological creativity among students.

The faculty coordinators for the event, V Samhitha Reddy, Ch Rajyalakshmi, and Sk Raheem, student coordinators A Yashaswi Chowdary and R Sandeep Kumar, Programme's Single Point of Contact (SPOC) Kapilavai Sandeep, and others were present.