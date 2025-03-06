Simhachalam temple receives Hundi offerings of Rs 1.85 cr

Visakhapatnam : The Hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple netted an income of Rs 1.85 crore in the past 28 days.

The counting process at Simhachalam was carried out under the supervision of the temple executive officer K Subbarao. Endowments department officials, bank staff and volunteers participated in the counting exercise here on Wednesday. The devotees offered about 86 grams of gold, 450-kg silver and currency notes from different countries, including the USA, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia and UAE.