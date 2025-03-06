  • Menu
Simhachalam temple receives Hundi offerings of Rs 1.85 cr

Employees of the Simhachalam Devasthanam and volunteers counting the Hundi collection at the temple in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Visakhapatnam : The Hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple netted an income of Rs 1.85 crore in the past 28 days.

The counting process at Simhachalam was carried out under the supervision of the temple executive officer K Subbarao. Endowments department officials, bank staff and volunteers participated in the counting exercise here on Wednesday. The devotees offered about 86 grams of gold, 450-kg silver and currency notes from different countries, including the USA, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia and UAE.

