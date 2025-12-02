‘Simhanandini’ dance captivates audience

Vijayawada: As part of its monthly programme, Drushya Vedika, an audience club organised a dance and drama evening on Sunday at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall here. The highlight of the event was the Simhanandini performance by Gonugunta Satyanandini. In this classical dance form, the artiste creates the image of a lion on a white cloth through rhythmic footwork. Satyanandini, noted as the first artiste to present Simhanandini in this format, captivated the audience, who watched her performance with keen interest and appreciation.

In addition to this, several classical dance items were performed by the disciples of Gonugunta Sailasri. Artistes Sujaya Raghava, M Lavanya, Kavyasri, Sanjana Yesika, Kathyayani, Sailaja, Khyathi Chandra Varshini, Jashvika, Tanmayi, Rutvika Veda, Rithika, Bhavana, and Khyathika impressed the gathering with their graceful presentations.

The second segment of the programme featured the social play Repati Satruvu, written by Akella and directed by P Ch Naidu. The play was staged by Smt Jyothi Sarala Memorial Kala Parishad, Anakapalli, focusing on the emotions and challenges faced by elderly parents.

It highlighted how the once-celebrated joint family system has gradually given way to nuclear families, and emphasised that elders must accept changing times instead of interfering excessively in their children’s lives. The message conveyed was that age itself is the real enemy, not the younger generation.

Senior artiste K Vijayalakshmi delivered a moving performance, supported strongly by P Ch Naidu, V Nancharaiah, Narasimha Rao, and Ramadevi. Backstage support was provided by P Raju (Music), Shivaji (Makeup) and Kavi Prasad (Stage Design). Dontala Prakash, Vice-President of the organisation, along with K Balarama Krishna and Uma Balaram, presented mementoes to the artistes. The programme was coordinated by Naren Borra, Evana Ramesh, Bhagyaraj, Venigalla Bhaskar, and E Vijaya Sagar.