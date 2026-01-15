  1. Home
Police arrest 3 gang members in Rohini

  • Created On:  15 Jan 2026 11:48 AM IST
Police arrest 3 gang members in Rohini
New Delhi: Three alleged members of a gang led by Himanshu Bhau were arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell during a late-night operation in northwest Delhi’ Rohini, officials said on Wednesday.

Police claimed that the action averted a serious criminal incident.

The arrests were made on January 3 after receiving inputs about the trio’s movements across the city with illegal firearms at the direction of Himanshu Bhau, police said.

The suspects were identified as Punit (23) and Aniket (21), both from Haryana’s Jhajjar district, and Mohit (24) from Sultanpur Dabas, Delhi.

“The trio was allegedly planning to carry out a serious crime and was also wanted in connection with a case registered at Bawana,” the FIR read.

Acting on the information, senior officers ordered immediate legal action and constituted a raiding team.

The team laid a trap on the road between Sectors 31 and 36 in Rohini on the night of January 3. At 10.15 pm, the suspects arrived on a black motorcycle at the spot, police said.

“When the police team signalled them to stop for checking, the suspects allegedly attempted to flee but were overpowered after a brief struggle,” the FIR read.

