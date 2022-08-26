Sindhu, Rajani call on CM Jagan

Vijayawada: Ace shuttler P V Sindhu and International hockey player E Rajani called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

P V Sindhu shown the Gold medal she won in the recent Commonwealth Games 2022 while Rajani presented the hockey stick and Indian Hockey team shirt autographed by the Indian team that won bronze in Commonwealth Games 2022 Minister for sports and tourism R K Roja, SAAP chairman B Siddharth Reddy and family members of PV Sindhu and E Rajani were among those present.