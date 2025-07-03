Singaiah’s family meets Jagan, wife alleges foul play

Tadepalli: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met the family members of Cheeli Singaiah, who died after being crushed under the wheels of Jagan’s vehicle during his recent visit to Rentapalla in Palnadu district.

Singaiah’s wife Lourdhu Mary, his sons, and other family members visited the YSRCP central office here to meet Jagan. Offering his deepest condolences, Jagan assured them that the YSRCP would continue to stand by their family in this difficult time.

The party has already extended financial assistance of Rs10 lakh to the family as immediate relief.

YSRCP general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy along with Prathipadu constituency coordinator Balasani Kiran Kumar, were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Singaiah’s wife Lourdu Mary has levelled serious allegations of foul play surrounding her husband’s death.

Speaking to the media after meeting Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mary expressed suspicions about the circumstances of her husband’s demise. She said that she and her husband had gone to see YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to their area.

“We learned about my husband’s accident when someone called us, and we rushed to the hospital immediately,” she said. She claimed that Singaiah sustained only minor injuries and was able to speak coherently after the accident, providing details such as their village’s name and her name, she recounted.

“My husband was talking normally, giving all our details. How could he die from such minor injuries?” she questioned, casting doubt on the events during his transfer to the hospital.

She alleged that something suspicious occurred in the ambulance, as Singaiah was not promptly taken to the hospital despite offers from YSRCP members to transport him in an auto. “They insisted on waiting for the ambulance, and we suspect something happened during that time,” she stated.

She further revealed that a group of individuals, claiming to be sent by minister Nara Lokesh and identifying themselves as belonging to the same community, visited her home.

“They pressured us to sign documents, but we refused, and they threatened us,” she alleged.

Police showed videos of the accident to coerce her into signing papers, she added.

She also said, “YS Jagan anna is in our support. He has assured us of his help.” The family demands a thorough and transparent investigation into Singaiah’s death to uncover the truth and ensure accountability.

In a similar development, the family of P Venkata Jayavardhan Reddy, who also died during Jagan’s visit to Palnadu in June ‘appealed’ to the media to refrain from disseminating false reports concerning his demise. The statement comes after the family met Jagan at party office on Wednesday. They said Venkata Jayavardhan Reddy died of a sudden heart attack while attending the public meeting of Jagan Mohan Reddy and the death has nothing to do with the party chief.