SIPB nod for Rs. 19,391 cr new investment proposals

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) approved fresh investment proposals worth Rs 19,391 crore at its 14th meeting on Tuesday, reinforcing the state government’s push to position itself as a competitive destination for global capital across energy, manufacturing, food processing and tourism.

The latest approvals cover 14 companies and are projected to generate 11,753 jobs. With this round, cumulative investments cleared by the SIPB have reached Rs 8.74 lakh crore, with estimated employment of over 8.35 lakh people, according to official data.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who chaired the 14th meeting at the Secretariat, credited the momentum to tighter coordination between ministers and officials. He urged the administration to maintain execution speed in 2026, warning that even small lapses could undermine investor confidence.

Naidu said the state’s brand image, which he argued had weakened in previous years, had been rebuilt, attracting marquee investors such as Google, Tata Group, Adani, Reliance, Birla Group, TCS and Cognizant. He highlighted the power sector as a key enabler of recent inflows, particularly data centres, citing a reduction in electricity tariffs by 13 paise and the state’s decision to absorb Rs 4,500 crore in pending true-up charges instead of passing them on to consumers. The government has set a target to reduce power purchase costs to Rs 3.70 per unit by 2029.

The Chief Minister also outlined an ambitious tourism strategy, calling for large-scale development of beach and island tourism, including a master plan for Suryalanka, pollution-free beachfronts and island resorts inspired by the Maldives model. He set a long-term revenue target of Rs 1,000 crore for the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation over the next 15 years and identified Konaseema, Visakhapatnam, Pulicat and Gandikota as priority tourism clusters.

On manufacturing, Naidu pushed for expanded food processing capacity in the Tirupati region to boost farm incomes through value addition and exports. He called for accelerated development of industrial land near the Kopparthi Electronics Cluster, a dedicated food park at Makavarapalem, downstream aluminum industries, and a proposed “Space City” requiring at least 5,000 acres.

Among the major approvals in this SIPB meeting were projects by Tata Power (Rs 6,675 crore), Shirdi Sai Electricals (Rs 5,571 crore), Web Sol Renewable Energy (Rs 3,538 crore) and Ramco Cements (Rs 1,500 crore), alongside investments in hospitality, dairy, edible oils and clean energy across multiple districts.

After the meeting, Naidu launched the AP IT Infra Portal, aimed at improving transparency and speed in infrastructure facilitation for technology investors. Ministers, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and senior officials attended the meeting.