BJP chief accuses Cong of misleading people

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State President N Ramchander Rao launched a vitriolic attack on the Congress party and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing them of misleading people with lies and conspiracies. On Friday, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for 12 years of honest governance and welfare for the poor and marginalised, noting that despite Congress’s attempts to mislead the nation, people placed their trust in Modi and re-elected him for a third consecutive term.

Rao recalled that it was the BJP-led government, which exposed the liquor mafia and arrested KCR’s daughter Kavitha, sending her to jail. He questioned why Revanth Reddy expressed sympathy over her arrest, suggesting Congress was shielding the BRS family.

He further accused the CM of protecting KCR’s family in the phone-tapping case and failing to pursue them as accused in the vote-for-note scandal. The BJP leader criticised Revanth Reddy for claiming credit over airport projects and the Regional Ring Road, pointing out that permissions were granted by the BJP-led central government. He condemned the CM’s remarks about Union Minister Kishan Reddy, saying they revealed his eagerness to align with the KCR family.

Rao also attacked Congress’s caste-based political theatrics, claiming Telangana people have seen through attempts to exploit weaker sections for votes. He said Congress’s belief that offering MP, MLA, or minister posts to leaders from different communities would automatically secure their support was misguided. Describing Congress and BRS as family-run parties bound by a “Fevicol bond,” Rao asserted that both were conspiring to stop BJP’s growth. He said Congress has already been rejected in teachers’ and graduates’ constituency elections and predicted similar outcomes in municipal polls.

Highlighting the BJP’s credibility, Rao said people in Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, and Adilabad have already shown strong support for the party. He expressed confidence that the BJP will secure victories in the upcoming municipal and corporation elections, as citizens are disillusioned with both Congress and BRS.