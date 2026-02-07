Revanth leads Congress push to reclaim minority base

The Congress party has intensified its efforts to regain the support of Muslim voters in Telangana, viewing minority votes as crucial ahead of the upcoming Urban Local Bodies elections, Rural Local Body polls, and the next Assembly elections. Party leaders believe that consolidating minority support could significantly influence outcomes in several urban and semi-urban constituencies across the State.

As part of this strategy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been making focused efforts to reconnect with minority communities. One of the most significant political steps in this direction has been the Congress entering into an understanding with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

This arrangement delivered results in the Jubilee Hills by-election, where the Congress candidate defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Building on this momentum, the Chief Minister has publicly stated that “Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress,” underlining the party’s intention to revive its traditional bond with the community.

On February 5, Revanth Reddy attended a meeting organised by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in the Old City, where he addressed minority leaders and members of the Muslim community. During the meeting, he challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin to form a government in Telangana and scrap the four per cent reservation for minorities if they had the courage to do so. His remarks drew enthusiastic applause and cheers from those present.

For several months, the Chief Minister has repeatedly stated that the Congress government came to power with the support of minority voters and has sought to strengthen the party’s historic relationship with Muslims. Political observers note that although Muslims were once a strong support base for the Congress in Telangana, a significant section had shifted allegiance to the BRS in recent years.

Since assuming office, Revanth Reddy has consistently highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to minority welfare. The alliance with the AIMIM and repeated assurances on protecting minority reservations are being viewed as part of a broader attempt to consolidate Muslim support ahead of future elections.

At the Old City meeting, the Chief Minister appealed to Muslims to ensure the victory of minority candidates wherever the Congress fields them. He also urged voters to support Congress candidates in the in the municipal elections and the forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls. Seeking to build confidence, he said the Congress gives top priority to Muslim leaders, pointing out that the party recommended Mohammed Azharuddin for a Governor’s quota MLC post and later made him a minister.

The Congress and the AIMIM are contesting the Urban Local Body elections in a “friendly” manner, keeping the Communist parties in consideration. Congress leaders believe Muslim votes could play a decisive role in municipalities such as Nizamabad, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Kamareddy and Medak.

A senior Congress leader said minorities were once again looking towards the party after the defeat of the BRS. In North Telangana, where the BJP has emerged strongly, Congress is focusing on containing the saffron party’s growth in municipal polls.

Political observers from the Muslim community say voters have been distancing themselves from the BRS since the Lok Sabha elections, suspecting it of indirectly aiding the BJP. Analysts believe Revanth Reddy’s outreach could strengthen the Congress while also checking the BJP’s rise ahead of the next Assembly elections.