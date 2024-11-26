Live
- Tigress ‘Zeenat’ released into wild in Similipal
- Odisha police launch drive to eliminate ganja cultivation
- CM Mohan Charan Majhi disburses Subhadra money for 20 lakh women
- Ban orders in Jajpur
- Crime Branch to probe attack on MLA Himanshu
- Heavy Rainfall Alert for Andhra Pradesh: IMD Warns of Storms and Floods from Nov 26 to 29
- Dipshikkha Nagppal: Mental health doesn’t discriminate
- AITUC to stage protest today
- Violent Clashes in Pakistan as Army Ordered to "Shoot on Sight" During Protests for Imran Khan's Release
- Destiny Led Me to Music: Yamini Gowribhatla
Just In
Sir Sorabji Memorial cricket tourney held
Highlights
CBI Vij region triumphs
Guntur: Central Bank of India (CBI) Guntur region organised Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala Memorial Inter Region Cricket tournament for Hyderabad Zone for all the seven regions in Guntur for two days on November 23 and 24.
The tournament was inaugurated by the bank zonal head, Hyderabad zone, Dharasing Naik K.
All the teams participated with good sporting spirit. Vijayawada Region under the leadership of Satish were declared as winners and Visakhapatnam region under the captaincy of ASN Murty stood as runners up. E Venkateswara Rao, regional head, Guntur organised the tournament successfully.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS