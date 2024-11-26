  • Menu
Sir Sorabji Memorial cricket tourney held

Guntur: Central Bank of India (CBI) Guntur region organised Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala Memorial Inter Region Cricket tournament for Hyderabad Zone for all the seven regions in Guntur for two days on November 23 and 24.

The tournament was inaugurated by the bank zonal head, Hyderabad zone, Dharasing Naik K.

All the teams participated with good sporting spirit. Vijayawada Region under the leadership of Satish were declared as winners and Visakhapatnam region under the captaincy of ASN Murty stood as runners up. E Venkateswara Rao, regional head, Guntur organised the tournament successfully.

