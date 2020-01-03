SIT intensified probe on Vivekananda Reddy murder case

Kadapa: As part of the initiative in intensifying probe related to the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, the Special Investigation Team(SIT) inquired staff of Haritha hotel in Kadapa city on Friday.

According to the sources following tip-off SIT officials enquired hotel manager and room boys whether B.Tech Ravi had stayed in room no 102 room on 14th March that is the day before YS Vivekananda Reddy was murder and having talks with Parameswara Reddy who was prime accused in this case. However, police tight-lipped to reveal the details is it will hit the investigation procedure. It is learnt that SIT is suspecting that B.Tech Ravi is having contacts with Parameswar Reddy as the duo were allegedly had talks on 14th December.

It may be recalled that the SIT who inquired more than 850 evidence in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy, also questioned former minister C.Adinarayana Reddy and his brother Narayana Reddy and MLC B.Tech Ravi in the month of December last year.

In this connection, B.Tech Ravi filed the petition in the high court expressing doubts over the investigation by SIT in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case to be transferred to CBI for dealing issue with transparent manner.

Former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy who was in charge of Jammalamadugu assembly segment behalf of YSR Congress in the 2019 elections was found murdered in his residence on 15th March. The incident came into the light after the deceased PA M.Krishna Reddy found the dead body of YS Vivekananda Reddy in the bathroom.

SIT who was probing the issue in different dimensions but not able to filed charge sheet even after 10 passed.