SITAM organises guest lecture

Vizianagaram: Professor of IIT Kharagpur Arijit De takes part in interactive session organised for students in SITAM College on Sunday.

Addressing the students, he said goal oriented, focused, continuous learning ensures success in any field of career.

Arijit explained about various avenues in which electrical and electronics students can excel in their career. He said IIT-way of learning is very practical, solution oriented process and students find it difficult to forget what is learnt.

Students participated in the session and clarified their career concerns and were exuberant at the depth and width of the erudite response from professor. Prof Arijit De along with IIT Professors Debashis Gayen and Biswajeet Pramanik interacted with students on various aspects of engineering.

Director of SITAM Dr Majji ShashiBhushana Rao, Principal of SITAM, D V Ramamurthy and others participated in the programme.