SITAM signs MoU to establish new Labs

Vizianagaram : SITAM College has formed a strategic partnership with PlugXR Inc, a leading company in immersive technology to establish advanced Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) labs on campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Founder and CEO of PlugXR Inc Yerra Sivaji stated that as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), PlugXR will set up state-of-the-art AR and VR labs at SITAM.

These labs will train students in immersive technologies and assist them in securing placements with leading Indian and multinational companies.

Director of SITAM Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao highlighted the increasing demand for AR and VR expertise across various sectors, including marketing, e-commerce, tourism, manufacturing, education, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and medical research.

Trained and skilled professionals in immersive technologies are in high demand but remain scarce in the Indian job market.

This collaboration offers students a unique opportunity to build rewarding careers in this field, with excellent salary prospects, said Dr Rao.

Principal Dr DV Ramamurthy emphasised that acquiring skills in AR/VR and artificial intelligence (AI) can significantly enhance students’ employability and career prospects.