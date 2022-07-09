SITAM student set to take part in I-Day fete in New Delhi

Vizianagaram: K Trishitha, NCC cadet and a B Tech student from SITAM College, has been selected for the 75th Independence Day celebrations (IDC) to be held in New Delhi.

She will take part in the Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) from July 28 to August 17. The director of SITAM Dr M Sasibhushan Rao said, "It is a great honour to any NCC cadet to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at New Delhi.

It is a great honour for SITAM, as two NCC students were selected to represent the college in the Republic Day and Independence Day celebration in New Delhi this year."